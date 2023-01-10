Listen to the audio version of the article

Bookings on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform reopen from this morning, at 10, to take advantage of the ecobonus for non-polluting cars and motorcycles. Reservations are the responsibility of the dealers who will only be able to place purchasers’ reservations starting at 10. The measure can count on a fund of 630 million euros allocated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy based on the government’s three-year plan Dragons. The contribution is recognized as the lower price charged by the dealer on the invoice at the time of purchase.

The allocation of resources

1) Electric vehicles – 190 million are allocated. The emissions of the car to buy, which cannot cost more than 42,700 euros including VAT, must be in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. The bonus ranges from a minimum of 3 thousand euros to a maximum of 5 thousand with cars to be scrapped.

2) Plug-in hybrid vehicles – 235 million have been allocated for category M1 vehicles (for the transport of up to eight people) with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer and which have a maximum expenditure limit, including VAT, of 54,900 euros. The incentive ranges from 2 thousand, without scrapping, to 4 thousand euros with scrapping.

3) Low emission vehicles – 150 million available for vehicles with emissions in the range of 61-135 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. Maximum spending limit: 42,700 with VAT. The contribution in this case is 2,000 euros only with scrapping

4) Legal entities: 5% of the amounts for clean cars are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities.