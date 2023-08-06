Cars collided in Şanlıurfa: There are dead and injured – Current News

According to the information obtained, the accident Sanliurfa – Gaziantep It happened on the highway’s connection road to Suruç district.

The car with license plate 63 ACK 014 used by Burhan T. and the car with license plate 80 FU 901 used by Hacı P. collided.

In the accident, drivers Burhan T. and Hacı P., along with Makbule P., Meral P., Leyla P., Fatma Yıldız P. and Vahit Polat, were injured.

Due to the accident, many ambulances, firefighters and police teams were dispatched to the region.

going to the scene paramedicsAfter giving the first aid to the injured, ambulances took them to the hospitals in the center of Suruç and Şanlıurfa. Vahit Polat, one of the injured, who was treated at Balıklıgöl State Hospital, could not be saved despite all the interventions and lost his life.

accidental investigation continues.

