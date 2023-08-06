Home » Cars collided in Şanlıurfa: There are dead and injured – Current News
News

Cars collided in Şanlıurfa: There are dead and injured – Current News

by admin
Cars collided in Şanlıurfa: There are dead and injured – Current News

According to the information obtained, the accident Sanliurfa Gaziantep It happened on the highway’s connection road to Suruç district.

The car with license plate 63 ACK 014 used by Burhan T. and the car with license plate 80 FU 901 used by Hacı P. collided.

In the accident, drivers Burhan T. and Hacı P., along with Makbule P., Meral P., Leyla P., Fatma Yıldız P. and Vahit Polat, were injured.

Due to the accident, many ambulances, firefighters and police teams were dispatched to the region.

going to the scene paramedicsAfter giving the first aid to the injured, ambulances took them to the hospitals in the center of Suruç and Şanlıurfa. Vahit Polat, one of the injured, who was treated at Balıklıgöl State Hospital, could not be saved despite all the interventions and lost his life.

accidental investigation continues.

Click for Other Current News

See also  to be successful, trust is the first product to sell – Cover News

You may also like

Jinan Municipal Party Committee Discusses Implementation of Xi...

Police capture a man for reception in Neiva

Even a small beer a day raises blood...

Palestinian village raid by Jewish settlers

Tips for Applying for Retirement Benefits in the...

Police frustrated theft of a vehicle in Puente...

Party Central Committee led by Comrade Xi Jinping...

Football, Bundesliga: Leverkusen and Cologne win dress rehearsals...

D1-FEMALE (J5&7): ASKO women and Djabir for the...

The White House pressured Facebook to control the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy