Cars: Ferrari of Fisichella-Mosca wins the Gt race at Mugello – Tuscany

BMW and Lamborghini also on the Scarperia podium

(ANSA) – SCARPERIA (FLORENCE), JULY 09 – The Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Giancarlo Fisichella and Tommaso Mosca won the Italian GT Endurance Championship race at the Mugello circuit. The Roman, former F1 driver, and the 23-year-old from Brescia beat the BMW M4 of the Guerra-Tamburini-Tavano trio. Third was the Lamborghini Huracan of Bartholomew-Garcia. All the twists and turns in the first hour of the race. Mosca and Raul Guzman, the Italian couple’s direct opponent in the championship, set the pace with the Ferrari which didn’t seem to be able to detach the Lamborghini. But after just 27 minutes of racing, in a lap, Guzman touches his brand mate Luciano Linossi and ends up in the gravel.



This is why the safety car comes in and the driver change is postponed. However, Mosca did not notice the communication and returned to the pit lane without being able to stop to hand over the wheel to Fisichella. He returns to the track in fifth position, but after a while the two BMWs in front of him collide and open the way for the driver from Brescia who at this point seems to have fewer opponents to beat. After the driver change, Fisichella regained the lead of the race.



At the second mandatory pit stop, Mosca is back on the road for the last part. His Ferrari came out of the pits in second position and retook the lead with nine laps to go. ”We brought the result home even if we complicated our own life with some mistakes – said Fisichella at the end – In the end we had a good pace, Tommaso Mosca did a great job, we got the second consecutive win and now let’s think about Monza”. The Gt endurance is now taking a break and will return to compete on the Brianza circuit on 17 September. Mugello also hosted the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. In the race won by Alberto Cerqui, the former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo was penalized 10” for overtaking with the safety car on the track, then three laps from the end he went onto the gravel at Arrabbiata 2. The stewards demoted 17/o.



In Tcr Italy the French Aurelien Comte (Cupra Leon) repeated yesterday’s result. Double victories also for Filippo Maria Zanin in the Mini championship and Steven Giacon in the BMW M2 one-make series.



(ANSA).



