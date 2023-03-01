news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Hertz Team JOTA, the new Hypercar class team sponsored by Hertz and Singer Group, today announces Tom Brady’s Brady™ as Official Apparel Partner and reveals the new Hertz Racing Gold livery for the Porsche 963 LMDh competition.



The Hertz Team JOTA stable will participate in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and in the 100th edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The team brings together the pedigree of one of the most experienced sports car teams of recent times, JOTA, and a set of global partners, including title sponsor Hertz, Californian luxury brand Singer Group and now also Brady™, the new generation apparel former American football star. “Our sponsorship of Hertz Team JOTA marks the company’s return to premium motorsports and underscores Hertz’s commitment to speed, reliability and innovation, both in track that out.



We look forward to partnering with the Brady brand and Singer to engage our customers and millions of racing fans during the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.”



Brady™ is the first performance apparel brand to bring two decades of innovation and engineering to pro sports to create an apparel system that performs in any activity. “I’ve always been a motor racing enthusiast and now being part of Hertz Team JOTA with the BRADY™ brand representing the future of motorsport apparel and design – said Tom Brady – is a dream come true”.



The team is on solid foundations, being currently FIA LMP2 Endurance World Champion and having taken 10 podiums in the last 9 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Dieter Gass is the Team Principal and the Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 “Mighty 38” will be driven by the Portuguese António Félix da Costa, the British Will Stevens and the Chinese Yifei Ye. (HANDLE).

