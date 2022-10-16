UDINE. The evolutions of the acrobatic team of the National Association of the State Police (Udine Section) gave a spectacle, on Sunday 16 October, to the “National Day of the Vintage Vehicle”, organized at the former Sante Patussi barracks in Tricesimo.

Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show of the stunt team of the Police Association news/auto_su_due_ruote_e_manovre_spettacolari_show_della_squadra_acrobatica_dellassociazione_della_polizia-12159083/&el=player_ex_12159322″>

In the spaces specially dedicated to the exhibition, historical vehicles of all kinds were hosted, from motorcycles to cars and trucks.

The team of the association, with its shows, intends to launch a clear and unequivocal message in a context of road safety, especially to the young public who travels on public roads, “which – the association specifies in a note – must not try to to emulate the exercises proposed by the acrobatic team, but to understand the dynamics that surround this group: the evolutions are proposed in protected areas, with suitably prepared cars, constant psychophysical training and the result of a correct lifestyle ».

The progressive and extreme use “of a vehicle cannot be undertaken in environments other than those for which it is intended”.