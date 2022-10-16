Home News Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show of the stunt team of the Police Association
News

Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show of the stunt team of the Police Association

by admin
Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show of the stunt team of the Police Association

UDINE. The evolutions of the acrobatic team of the National Association of the State Police (Udine Section) gave a spectacle, on Sunday 16 October, to the “National Day of the Vintage Vehicle”, organized at the former Sante Patussi barracks in Tricesimo.

Cars on two wheels and spectacular maneuvers: show of the stunt team of the Police Association

news/auto_su_due_ruote_e_manovre_spettacolari_show_della_squadra_acrobatica_dellassociazione_della_polizia-12159083/&el=player_ex_12159322″>

In the spaces specially dedicated to the exhibition, historical vehicles of all kinds were hosted, from motorcycles to cars and trucks.

The team of the association, with its shows, intends to launch a clear and unequivocal message in a context of road safety, especially to the young public who travels on public roads, “which – the association specifies in a note – must not try to to emulate the exercises proposed by the acrobatic team, but to understand the dynamics that surround this group: the evolutions are proposed in protected areas, with suitably prepared cars, constant psychophysical training and the result of a correct lifestyle ».

The progressive and extreme use “of a vehicle cannot be undertaken in environments other than those for which it is intended”.

See also  Farewell to Edda Felcaro, she was the soul of the Leather House of Udine

You may also like

Journey into the world of Nonno Andrea, the...

The crusade of pro-life groups against abortion and...

Report of the 20th National Congress of the...

Chies, crossed into a canal by the fog....

Wedge cut, citizenship income, Transparency decree: these are...

Donnas, farewell to Teresa Charles

New writings against La Russa in Rome with...

Emergency landing in Vazzola, ultralight ends up on...

Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022:...

Falls with the bike while traveling a dirt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy