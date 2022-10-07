“Corridor or window? Book a seat near Sammy ”is the inaugural meeting of the ninth edition of CartaCarbone Festival, scheduled for Thursday 13 October at the Corso di Treviso multiplex cinema.

For CartaCarbone (which will invade the city with dozens of meetings until Sunday 16) Sammy Basso will be the protagonist of a special evening moderated by Marco Varisco, craftsman and master glass engraver, as well as founding president of Undici di Marca, who will see the accompaniment of various guests from the sports and business world: from Igor Cassina, Olympic gold medalist in Athens 2004 to Tiziano Pasquali, prop of Benetton Rugby since 2016, up to the mayor of Treviso, Mario Conte, and to Alessandro Fassina, entrepreneur already world champion of rally (there will be some special guests who could surprise the stage).

Sammy will talk about himself stimulated by the guests, who will attend the stage occupying the free chairs next to him: everything will take the form of a group talk that will reveal the more or less known corners of Basso’s life, describing his steps towards research, awareness in testing experimental drugs and reflections on his trip to America, but also his thoughts dedicated to a world at war.

The entire proceeds of the evening (starting at 20.30) will go to the Italian Progeria Sammy Basso Aps Onlus; seat reservation welcome (ccf9.eventbrite.com).