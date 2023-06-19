Cartagena: ‘El Purru’, alleged hitman of the Clan del Golfo, to prison

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate of the Cartagena Section managed to prosecute David Esteban Ladeus Díaz, alias Purru or Purry, the alleged leader of the Clan de Golfo structure. This man would be involved in several homicides that occurred on May 23 and 24, 2022.

The evidence showed that this man apparently participated in the crime of seven people that occurred on the islands of Caño de Loro and Barú (Bolívar). Four of them were tortured.

The first event occurred on May 23, at the Hatillo de Barú farm, where armed men arrived at the scene and allegedly tortured and murdered three people, including alias Purro. One day later, on May 24, in a nightclub in the Caño de Loro neighborhood, the defendant apparently wounded a man with a firearm, causing his death.

In another incident, three men were also murdered in the Ararca corregimiento, according to the evidence that one of them was tortured.

Likewise, it was established that alias Purro, apparently, carried out intelligence work for the criminal organization and was the one who indicated the places where the people who would later be murdered were located.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant with the crimes of: aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated homicide, torture, forced disappearance, and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of a firearm for the private use of the Armed Forces.

Ladeus Díaz was captured in the municipality of Carepa (Antioquia) in an articulated effort between the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police. A guarantee control judge agreed to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and determined that he will be deprived of his liberty in the San Sebastián Ternera prison in Cartagena (Bolívar).