Converted into a dream place for couples.

Cartagena de Indias is one of the most popular destinations in Colombia for its beaches and colonial buildings, but now it has also become the “Leading Honeymoon Destination in South America 2022”.

The Caribbean city obtained such recognition at the World Travel Awards 2022, known as the “Oscars of Tourism”, an award of which Natalia Bohórquez Castilla, Executive President of the Cartagena de Indias Tourism Corporation, is more than proud, who highlighted what it offers this dream destination for couples.

“When you arrive in Cartagena, you really breathe what love is, the city is very romantic, it is a wonderful setting, it has a special color. The Caribbean sunsets give a touch that seduces couples a lot, there are many weddings, hand requests, anniversary celebrations,” Bohórquez said in statements to EFE.

After the recovery from the pandemic, the Colombian city is already a trend for wedding celebrations.

“Today not only Colombian or Cartagena weddings are celebrated, but it has relevance at an international level. The business community is prepared for any requirement in terms of celebrations of love and weddings, even of different religions and rituals”, added the head of tourism at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which is held in Madrid until next Sunday.

Also known as the “Walled City” has a legacy of Europe that connects very well with Spain, with authentic destinations that greatly seduce the Spanish traveler, through culture, history and gastronomy.

“You can see that in the Historic Center, with very well-preserved walls and fortresses, and also when you walk through it you see something very picturesque and colorful, because among the streets you can find different characters that evoke a bit of that magical realism of the works. literary works of Gabriel García Márquez”, said Bohórquez.

The Colombian city also stood out in the 29th version of the “Oscars of Tourism” with the following recognitions: “Leading Cruise Port in South America 2022”, “Leading Hotel in South America” ​​for the facilities of the exclusive Sofitel Legend Santa Clara and ” New Leading Hotel in South America” was won by the Sofitel Barú Calablanca, located in front of the sea on the Barú peninsula.

EFE

Related