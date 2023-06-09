CARTAGO WILL HAVE TRANSPORTATION TERMINAL

The construction of the Cartago Transport Terminal began with the installation of the first stone.

With the installation of the first stone by Mayor Víctor Álvarez, this June 8, 2023, becomes a historic day for Cartago, because the dream that all the inhabitants of Villa de la Villa have had for decades has finally materialized. Robledo, to have a Transportation Terminal at the height of a territory that is projected as the city of the Norte del Valle region.

The construction of the Transport Terminal of Cartago, Valle, will be carried out thanks to the formation of a mixed public-private company, in which the shareholding package is mostly private, which guarantees the execution of this great work that will benefit travelers of the departments of Valle, Chocó and Eje Cafetero.

This is a project that meets all the technical and legal conditions for its execution, since it already has the lot, the feasibility studies, the design and the corresponding permits, complying with all the guidelines required by the Ministry of Transportation.

The construction of the Cartago Transport Terminal will last approximately nine months

.