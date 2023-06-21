Home » Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging in the shadow of high inflation
Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging in the shadow of high inflation

Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging in the shadow of high inflation

Due to high inflation, it may be easy for companies to raise prices through agreements. This, in turn, means the Federal Cartel Office and sees it as a possible violation of the ban on oral agreements.

Cartel Office sees possible prohibited agreements with companies

“The Bundeskartellamt is investigating the suspicion that companies are making illegal agreements in the shadow of high inflation. “We actually see sectors where prices are going up very consistently – sometimes by the same percentages,” said Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Tuesday edition).

The cartel office is “close to it, and not just observing”. Procedures may follow. The head of the authorities did not want to name names, only expressly ruled out that it was about gas stations. There, the cartel office has already examined what is happening in a sector investigation, but found no evidence of prohibited agreements.

Because of the Covid pandemic, the Cartel Office had to temporarily postpone searches. The agency is now very active again. “We’re in full swing of cartel prosecution,” said Mundt. The office has so many cases that it can hardly keep up.

At the same time, however, he also pointed out that the detection was becoming more difficult and that the Cartel Office was therefore also upgrading its technology. “Cartels are not so obvious anymore. Some things are just better veiled,” he said. The statements by the head of the Cartel Office on possible illegal price gouging are remarkable: They fall in the middle of a debate among researchers and central bankers who have so far disagreed on whether such practices are an additional driver of the already high inflation.”

See also  Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau closely followed the three lines and ran out of the acceleration of the year

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: supermarket, via dts news agency

