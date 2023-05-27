CAS temporarily lifts a transfer ban against Cologne – football – sport

FC announced on Friday (May 26th, 2023) that the punishment will be suspended by the International Sports Court for the time being. The Cologne-based company had imposed this penalty with a registration ban for two transfer periods – now it is suspended until the main proceedings have been decided. The FC’s request was thus granted.

Penalty against Potocnik also suspended

The negotiation of whether the entire ban is legal will be decided at a later date. Sport Managing Director Christian Keller welcomed the CAS decision to lift the penalty for the time being: “It’s important for us. Now we can make transfers as much as we can.” At the same time, however, FC knows that this is only the first step in preventing the suspension: “That’s why we continue to work hard to avert the verdict completely.”

The penalty imposed on player Jaka Cuber Potocnik, who was previously banned by FIFA for four months, has also been temporarily suspended. His move to FC in January 2022 was the reason for the FIFA penalty.

FIFA had found Cologne guilty

The ethics chamber of the World Football Association had considered it proven that Potocnik had unlawfully terminated his contract with the Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana and that the Cologne team had previously instigated him to breach the contract. The player signed with Cologne a day after the termination.