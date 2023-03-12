“It is more through our works that we spread ideas than through ourselves” claimed Franco Albini. For him the profession was experienced as a social mission, he believed that people could change the world if their work was based on 3 factors: talent awareness and personal mission, the ability to read needs of the social and of the client in general and the willingness to collaborate to positively impact the future.

Although fame is mainly linked to his projects, Franco Albini has left a legacy of thought which, re-interpreted even after many years, shows itself to be profoundly in step with the times.

Its design was, in fact, based on a precise method, divided into the steps of breakdown • search for the essence • redial • verify • responsibility.

“Behind Architecture” – he wrote – “there is always a moral problem: at the basis of our profession there are only duties. From becoming aware of the problems, and only from there, the architect will be able to draw the forms that will adhere to the ways of life of his society. From the of awareness of problems he will draw the invention of new forms, which will generate new ways of living”.

Precisely from these principles, from the desire to project today’s needs into tomorrow and thanks to the shared action between the Franco Albini Foundation, its Academy and the Albini Associati studio (author of the architectural project), was born ALBINI HOUSE, a “container” of activities, meetings and ideas located in the spectacular setting of northern Sardinia, in Gallura, with the sea in front and the thick Mediterranean vegetation all around.

Over the years, Franco Albini had no relations with the island, but his attention to the environment and sustainability would probably have led him to choose this place anyway and to enthusiastically embrace the entire project, born precisely with the goal of cultivating talent and enhancing it for social purposes.

Just like in a museum, the reference to the great master is manifested in every corner of the house, dotted with some of the most famous objects designed and created by him: from the various seating experiments that led to the elaboration of the famous LuisaCompasso d’Oro in 1955, at the bookshop LB10 and until Crystal Radio from 1938, reissued by Cassina. And then the Nemo Lighting lamps that illuminate the home and the Badano table (1954) by Codiceicona, the seats by Sika Design and those by Bonacina, up to Albini desk (1958) by Knoll, la Fiorenza armchair (1952) for Arflex and the Sofa T33 (1933) for Officina della Scala, as well as the V40 glass.

So what is Casa Albini? From the architectural project to its mission

“It is precisely the voids that need to be built, since air and light are the construction materials” – argued Albini, words that seem to resonate throughout the entire project, where uncontaminated nature, the blue of the sea in the background and the granite rock dominate the area.

In full respect of the host context, characterized by small rural buildings scattered in the countryside, the concept of Casa Albini draws inspiration from the typical Gallura stazzoin Sardinian “on stand”, word originated from Latin “station”which identifies a stopping place.

The simple form, on a single level, is reinterpreted by the Albini Associati studio in a contemporary key, adapting it to the new functions that the house will have to perform, those of inclusive spaces open to multidisciplinarity and to the contaminations of architecture, design and the most in general, between music, theater and meditation.

With the addition of a patio and all the comforts of contemporary living, Casa Albini is thus preparing to host events, workshops, opportunities for discussion between those who will live there for shorter or longer periods.

It will, therefore, on the one hand be a house museum, with design pieces by Franco Albini and Franca Helg re-edited by Cassina, Knoll, Nemo Lighting, Arflex, Sikadesign, Bonacina, Exteta, Codice Icona and Officina della Scala; on the other, an incubator of interdisciplinary activities aimed at innovation, a space to highlight the talent of young people and a place of networking and contamination.

This year the first project will start within Casa Albini which will involve various players both inside and outside the area. We will reveal everything in the coming weeks!

photo courtesy: © Paola Albini

THE LOGBOOKS OF THE ALBINI HOUSE

With video pills of a few minutes, made by Giorgia Ponti and Paola Albini in collaboration with Arianna Mongardi, we discover the project and some design icons elaborated by the thought of Franco Albini.

All videos here → fondazionefrancoalbini.com

