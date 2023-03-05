Home News Casabella Lectures. 3 European studios tell Theatro Milano about their design experience – meetings in the presence of CASABELLA training and ProViaggiArchitettura
Casabella Lectures. 3 European studios tell Theatro Milano about their design experience – meetings in the presence of CASABELLA training and ProViaggiArchitettura

Casabella Lectures. 3 European studios tell Theatro Milano about their design experience – meetings in the presence of CASABELLA training and ProViaggiArchitettura

Milan, 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023 | 18-20

The Lectures are back in the spaces of CASABELLAlaboratorio in Milan. Three appointments, one a month, for a close encounter with the founders of the architectural firms of Atelier Kempe Thill (when), Manuel Herz Architects (Switzerland) e Caruso St John Architects (United Kingdom).

Its co-founder will be the first to tell – on 6 March – the design experience of the Rotterdam studio André Kempeto introduce it Camillo Magni. It will then be the turn of Manuel Herz presented by Francesco dal Co. The protagonist of the closing event of this year’s spring cycle will instead be the English architect Adam Caruso in dialogue with Federico Tranfa.

There are 2 professional training credits for each meeting.
Free admission | Mandatory registration

The Synagogue at Mainz (DE) by Manuel Herz © Iwan Bann

Casabella Lectures | calendar

Monday 6 March 2023 | Atelier Kempe Thill

André Kempe with Camillo Magni
info and reservations

Monday April 3 | Manuel Herz Architects

Manuel Herz with Francesco Dal Co
info and reservations

Monday 8 May | Caruso St John Architects

Adam Caruso with Federico Tranfa
info and reservations

CASABELLA LECTURES
When | 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023
ore 18.00 – 20.00

Dove | CASABELLA Laboratory
Theatro Milano, via Vigevano, 8 – Milan

2 professional training credits for each meeting

+info: casabellaformazione.it

published on:

Casabella Lectures. 3 European studios tell Theatro Milano about their design experience meetings in the presence of CASABELLA training and ProViaggiArchitettura | 2×3 CFp
Theatro Milano, via Vigevano 8, Milan

