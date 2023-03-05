Milan, 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023 | 18-20

The Lectures are back in the spaces of CASABELLAlaboratorio in Milan. Three appointments, one a month, for a close encounter with the founders of the architectural firms of Atelier Kempe Thill (when), Manuel Herz Architects (Switzerland) e Caruso St John Architects (United Kingdom).

Its co-founder will be the first to tell – on 6 March – the design experience of the Rotterdam studio André Kempeto introduce it Camillo Magni. It will then be the turn of Manuel Herz presented by Francesco dal Co. The protagonist of the closing event of this year’s spring cycle will instead be the English architect Adam Caruso in dialogue with Federico Tranfa.

There are 2 professional training credits for each meeting.

Free admission | Mandatory registration

The Synagogue at Mainz (DE) by Manuel Herz © Iwan Bann

CASABELLA LECTURES

When | 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023

ore 18.00 – 20.00

Dove | CASABELLA Laboratory

Theatro Milano, via Vigevano, 8 – Milan

2 professional training credits for each meeting

+info: casabellaformazione.it