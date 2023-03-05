Milan, 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023 | 18-20
The Lectures are back in the spaces of CASABELLAlaboratorio in Milan. Three appointments, one a month, for a close encounter with the founders of the architectural firms of Atelier Kempe Thill (when), Manuel Herz Architects (Switzerland) e Caruso St John Architects (United Kingdom).
Its co-founder will be the first to tell – on 6 March – the design experience of the Rotterdam studio André Kempeto introduce it Camillo Magni. It will then be the turn of Manuel Herz presented by Francesco dal Co. The protagonist of the closing event of this year’s spring cycle will instead be the English architect Adam Caruso in dialogue with Federico Tranfa.
There are 2 professional training credits for each meeting.
Free admission | Mandatory registration
The Synagogue at Mainz (DE) by Manuel Herz © Iwan Bann
Casabella Lectures | calendar
Monday 6 March 2023 | Atelier Kempe Thill
André Kempe with Camillo Magni
Monday April 3 | Manuel Herz Architects
Manuel Herz with Francesco Dal Co
Monday 8 May | Caruso St John Architects
Adam Caruso with Federico Tranfa
CASABELLA LECTURES
When | 6 March, 3 April, 8 May 2023
ore 18.00 – 20.00
Dove | CASABELLA Laboratory
Theatro Milano, via Vigevano, 8 – Milan
2 professional training credits for each meeting
+info: casabellaformazione.it
published on:
Theatro Milano, via Vigevano 8, Milan
