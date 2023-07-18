Casablanca presents the writings of writer Kundera

Hespress art and culture Photo: Hespress Archives – Wael BurchashanTuesday 18 July 2023 – 01:10

An exhibition of the late Czech-French novelist and writer Milan Kundera (1929-2023) organized by the King Abdul Aziz Al Saud Foundation for Islamic Studies and Humanities in Casablanca, in which his works and available writings about him are reviewed in their documentary stock.

The Foundation said that this exhibition, and the dissemination of the bibliography of the late writer, comes “within the framework of its scientific interests in the contributions of Moroccan researchers in translating literary, social and humanitarian works, as well as in the framework of its undertaking to introduce translation works in the Arab world in general.”

The introductory text of the exhibition said that “world literature” had lost “one of its influential pioneers whose creative works and intellectual production influenced the literary library,” with the departure of Milan Kundera, who was born “in the Czech city of Brno to a family passionate about literature, culture, and music, as his father was a well-known musicologist.”

And she continued: “He completed his thesis on the art of the novel in 1960, and worked as a professor at the University of Rennes and the School of Graduate Studies in Social Sciences in his exile in France, whose nationality he obtained in 1981 after he was stripped of his original nationality in the late seventies, following the demise of the “Prague Spring” star, in which he became involved in a formal way. Effective, and for his satirical critical style, as in the novel “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting”, to finally regain his Czech citizenship in 2019.

The novelist also became a “Director of Research at EHESS and took over the Chair of Central European Culture, and his first books were published in the Czech language until 1993, when all his subsequent works will be published in French.” His work “An Unbearable Lightness Existence” is considered one of his most prominent literary works, which elevated him to the ranks of international writers.

And “in addition to his fame for analyzing the literary works he produced himself,” Kundera was also known in his writings for “his interaction with the European novel, as is the case with Kafka, Rabelais, Diderot, and Cervantes, and with Nietzsche’s philosophical works, especially the theme of “eternal return.” He was also known for his reflections on The human condition, illusion, innate love, and moral values, as well as in his sarcastic and sarcastic style, as in his revolutionary novel “The Joke,” centering his interests on the cultures of the smaller nations in Eastern Europe and their linguistic specificities stemming from the weight of his national, cultural, political, and historical affiliation.

The Foundation cited Muhammad al-Tohamy al-Ammari’s translation of what Milan Kundera wrote in “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting”: “I insist on the ideal idea and justice for all, because all human beings aspire from eternity to the ideal idea that includes all, to this ideal dream, on this kindergarten in which it rejoices.” nightingales; to the kingdom of harmony where the world does not stand in the face of man, and man does not stand in the face of his brother; Rather, where the world and all human beings are made of the same skin. There each one will act as an aria in one of Bach’s masterworks […]”.

