Casacará College is hit by thieves

The directors of the Luis Giraldo Educational Institution are concerned about the constant thefts in the educational establishment located in the township of Casacará, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Codazzi.

The most recent case was experienced this Saturday morning. The directors noticed that individuals broke into the school doors and took the compressor from a refrigerator used to store food for school students.

The rector of the educational establishment, Luis Antonio López Daza, stated that the criminals took advantage of the fact that the school does not have a security system.

“It turns out that the Luis Giraldo Institution has two primary education centers, but they appointed only one guard, so the thieves take the opportunity to enter the headquarters that does not have a guard. Several things have already been stolen and last night one of the parts of the refrigerator where food and fruit are kept,” said López Daza.

He also explained that on other occasions the criminals stole two televisions, six fans and a sound system.

The panorama of insecurity is known to the Codazzi Municipal Mayor’s Office and the Departmental Health Secretariat, which have not taken decisions to guarantee the tranquility of the student population.

“Thefts are reluctant and of course they appointed only one guard, I don’t know why. According to them, for saving money and for the economic situation. And when they hire, it is to take care only at night”, the rector pointed out.

However, at the moment the more than 300 students are enjoying their vacation period.