The news broke late this morning. Upon opening the proprietor of a tobacco shop Of Casalbordino he discovered that last night they had broken into the place stealing tobacco, scratch cards and other products.

The thieves broke in by making a hole in the wall. The amount of stolen goods, according to an initial estimate provided by the police, is around ten thousand euros.

As the news spread, great bewilderment in the town and immediate solidarity on social media from many fellow citizens for the owner due to a serious fact that unfortunately returns to animate the Casale news.

The investigations of the local station of the Carabinieri. No noise and no suspicious movement would have been perceived that could be traced back to the serious theft that took place.

