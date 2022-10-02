From 6 am this morning the planned evacuation of about five thousand people in Casalecchio di Reno is underway to allow the defusing of military devices, with a ban on vehicular and pedestrian circulation, until the end of the operations. The railway engineer regiment of Castel Maggiore was responsible for the control of three plane bombs (100, 250 and 500 pounds) of American manufacture. The bombs are in via Lido, via IV Novembre and via Ronzani. The blasting, in the next few days in a quarry.

The operations are coordinated by the prefecture and 320 volunteers are also involved. An operations center has been set up. The mayor was also present Massimo Bosso.





Roads closed, all detours

Between 8 and 15 there are also closures and deviations on the A1 Milan-Naples motorway, in the section between Sasso Marconi and Casalecchio, on the Casalecchio junction and on the Bologna ring road and on the Porrettana railway between Bologna and Sasso Marconi.

Sunday 2 October from 3 to 16

– via Porrettana da Sasso Marconi at the Biagi roundabout remains entirely viable

– At the Biagi roundabout it will be indicated that the turn towards Casalecchio is reserved for residents

– barrier via Porrettana height of the old Town Hall (the barrier is anticipated by warning signs height via Porrettana crossing with Caravaggio), while on the opposite bank of the river the closure is foreseen at the height of the intersection with via Marconi

– in various local streets the directions of travel and parking are temporarily changed

– Rita Levi Montalcini parking is not allowed. The cars can be parked but cannot be used because there are no outlets on the road network

– in the Calzavecchio-Porrettana-Marconi complex junction, only residents in the area (and those who go to the Hotel Calzavecchio), outside the Danger Zone, will be allowed to descend from via Porrettana towards via Marconi. On the Porrettana it will therefore be possible to turn right along the north direction. Left turn is not allowed for those traveling along the southern route.





Closure of section A1

On the A1 Milan-Naples the section between the connection with the Casalecchio and Sasso Marconi junction will be closed from 8 am to 3 pm, in both directions. Therefore:

– those coming from Milan and heading towards Florence, will necessarily be diverted to the Casalecchio junction. After the obligatory detour on the Casalecchio ring road, those heading towards Florence will have to exit at Bologna Casalecchio station, and then exit at junction 1 of the Tangenziale, continue on the Aided Axis and on the SS64 Porrettana to return to the A1 at the Sasso Marconi station;

– those coming from Florence and heading towards Milan, Padua and in the direction of Ancona, must necessarily exit at the Sasso Marconi station. Alternatively, we recommend: for those heading towards Milan, after the obligatory exit at Sasso Marconi station, take the SS64 Porrettana, the Asse Equipped, the Tangenziale di Bologna, the Ramo Verde and return to the A14 Bologna-Taranto at the Bologna Borgo Panigale station, from where you can reach the A1 Milan-Naples and proceed in the direction of Milan;

for those heading towards Padua, after the compulsory exit at the Sasso Marconi station, take the SS64 Porrettana, the Aided Axis, the Bologna ring road and return to the A13 Bologna-Padua, at the Bologna Arcoveggio station;

for those heading towards Ancona, after the compulsory exit at Sasso Marconi station, take the SS64 Porrettana, the Aided Axis, the Bologna ring road and return to the A14 Bologna-Taranto, at the Bologna San Lazzaro station;

– the entrance to the Sasso Marconi station in the direction of Bologna will be closed and the Sasso Marconi north station will be completely closed at both entry and exit. Alternatively, it is advisable to use the Bologna Arcoveggio station, on the A13 Bologna-Padua, or the Bologna San Lazzaro or Bologna Borgo Panigale stations on the A14 Bologna-Taranto;

– the “Cantagallo Ovest” and “Cantagallo est” service areas will be closed, located in the section between the connection with the Casalecchio and Sasso Marconi junction, towards Florence and towards Milan.

Please note that the car parks in the “Cantagallo est” service area, in the direction of Milan, will be evacuated as early as 5.00 on Sunday 2 October.

On the Casalecchio junction, for those traveling on the A14 Bologna-Taranto and coming from Ancona, the junction for entering the A1 Milan-Naples, in the direction of Florence, will be closed.

Alternatively, we recommend:

to those coming from Ancona and heading towards Florence: exit at Bologna San Lazzaro station, take the Bologna ring road, exit at junction 1 “Nuova Bazzanese”, take the Aided Axis, continue on the SS64 Porretta and the Sasso Marconi junction R43, to then return to the A1 at the Sasso Marconi station;

to those coming from Padua and heading towards Florence: exit at Bologna Arcoveggio station, take the Bologna ring road, exit at junction 1 “Nuova Bazzanese”, take the Aided Axis, continue on the SS64 Porretta and on the Sasso Marconi R43 junction , to then return to the A1 at the Sasso Marconi station.

It is understood that those coming from Ancona or Padua and heading towards Milan can continue on the A14 Bologna Taranto, following the signs for Milan;

– Bologna Casalecchio station will be closed for entry towards Florence, Milan, Ancona and Padua.

This will involve, on the Bologna ring road, the obligatory exit at junction 1 “Nuova Bazzanese” and, on the Aided Axis, the closure of the two junction branches that lead to the entrance of the Bologna Casalecchio station. Alternatively, you can take the SS64 Porrettana.

For long journeys, from Milan to Florence / Rome / Naples, at km 105 + 000 of the A1 Milan-Naples, it is advisable to continue on the A15 Autocisa and on the A12 Livorno-Sestri Levante under SALT, then take the A11 Florence-Pisa north up to the connection with the A1 Milan-Naples in the direction of Florence / Rome / Naples.

Reverse route, for those who from Rome / Florence must reach Milan or in any case the north of Italy.

For those who, on the other hand, must reach Rome-Naples from the Adriatic side, it is advisable to take the E45 from Cesena north in the direction of Rome.





Stop on the Porrettana railway

From 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, the circulation of trains will be suspended on the Bologna-Porretta, between the stations of Bologna and Sasso Marconi; a replacement bus service will be active. Regular service on the Bologna-Vignola.

Diversion of five Tper bus lines

To allow disarming operations from 7.30 am on Sunday 2 October and until needs cease, the Tper 20, 86, 671, 676 and 826 lines will undergo route deviations.





The danger zone

There are over 2,500 families living in the so-called “danger zone” (complete list of the streets and civics concerned), with over 800 people over 75; in recent days they have received, together with the commercial activities concerned, an explanatory leaflet from the Municipality of Casalecchio, while the frivolous and very fragile citizens already followed by the Ausl or by Asc Insieme have been contacted directly.