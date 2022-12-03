Listen to the audio version of the article

The “Expeditive Civil Protection Plan” has become operational in Casamicciola which provides for the temporary removal of over a thousand people from the areas affected by the landslide of 26 November last. The plan, which will last until 4pm on Saturday, was triggered in conjunction with the start of the yellow alert on the island of Ischia. A shuttle service has been provided for the red areas to allow citizens to be transferred to the available accommodation facilities. The police forces will guarantee the anti-looting service.

“Weather forecasts are difficult since 4pm today but we have a yellow alert, so evacuation is a precaution. There shouldn’t be violent precipitation but the area already affected by a landslide is particular because there is a lot of mud and even a little water can become dangerous». The extraordinary commissioner of the Municipality of Casamicciola Simonetta Calcaterra said this at the press conference. “In the injured area – she added – it is important that citizens are accompanied to a safer area”.

It would be “a quick plan for preventive removal from the red zone”, explained Commissioner Giovanni Legnini. The red zone concerns areas of risk. It is presumable that the duration will be two to three nights. About 1,100 people will be evacuated. The availability of places in the hotels of Ischia has been acquired in hotels, equipped gymnasiums and sports halls to accommodate displaced persons.