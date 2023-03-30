Home News Casanare authorities deploy all their capabilities to provide security during Holy Week – news
During epidemiological week number 11, in the Epidemiological Surveillance System – SIVIGILA, 20 new cases of dengue were reported throughout the department of Casanare, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal, Villanueva, Aguazul, Tauramena, Monterrey, Paz de Ariporo and By e.

In Casanare, so far this year, a total of 221 cases of dengue have been reported to the Public Health Surveillance System. Of these, 105 (48%) were classified as dengue without alarm signs, 113 (51%) with alarm signs, and 3 (1%) as severe dengue. There have been no deaths associated with this disease during the current year.

Likewise, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in front of the campaign “Homes without mosquito, families without dengue”, which aims to intensify actions against dengue, given the alert situation in which it is In the country, all Casanareños are invited to become more involved in their health care, and carry out activities to prevent and eliminate Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeding sites.

That is why the municipal and departmental health authorities join efforts to control the reproduction of the transmitting insect, as well as to promote habits and attitude changes in the community to prevent infection, taking into account that in many homes it is common to find elements that can serve potentially breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Source: Government of Casanare

