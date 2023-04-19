Casanare Chamber of Commerce generates networking opportunities for entrepreneurs from the CREEce program – news

With an investment of close to 7,500 million pesos, the Government of Casanare will invest resources in the city of Yopal with the project of total change of the asphalt carpet of streets 9, 10 and 24, and race 18, main road corridors They have completed their useful life and are currently quite deteriorated.

The works will begin on 24th street in the north-south direction, from carrera 50 to carrera 5, that is, from the intersection of the road to Mate’pantano, towards the road to Morichal.

Consequently, there will be temporary road closures that will be accompanied by the traffic authorities to generate as little trauma as possible in terms of mobility, for which reason citizens are asked to abide by the instructions of the traffic controllers who will be located at the beginning and closing of the sections to intervene.

The Infrastructure Secretariats of the Government and the municipality of Yopal will coordinate the progress of the work, for which the community is asked for the greatest possible understanding during the execution of these priority works for the city.

They will pave in sections

In the same way, the Fénix Consortium, contractor of the works, reported that “as of Friday, April 21, the activities of recycled pavement will begin, on the same road, with total closure of the section between Carrera 50 to Homecenter. This section is approximately 500 meters long. Once this activity is finished, the opening to traffic will be restored, and the next section with the same length will be closed.

The Secretaries of Infrastructure of the Government and the Yopal Mayor’s Office, respectively, explained the scope of the project, execution times and call on the population to join in solidarity so that in a few months we can fully enjoy these roads.

Source: Casanare Government Press

Related