Casanare enters a yellow health alert for massive events that will take place – news

In view of the celebration and commemoration of July 20 as a Homeland holiday and within the framework of the World Festival of Llanero Roots “Casanare Palpita 2023”, which will take place from July 20 to 23 respectively, and being events where a great influx of people to the department, the Government of Casanare requested the measure.

The Yellow Alert will start on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. and will go until Monday, July 24, 2023, for which all measures must be activated, especially prevention and control in the different activities to be carried out.

For its part, the departmental Health Secretariat will provide all the necessary support through the Casanare Emergency and Emergency Regulatory Center – CRUE 24 hours a day, on the following fixed telephone lines: 608 634 5555 or cell phones: 317 371 7451 and 316 026 7388. In addition to the availability of the friend line for mental health emergencies: 318 422 2722.

This decision is made in order to generate a timely and efficient response in the attention of the population that can be seen in emergency situations, emergencies and / or disasters, for which the health promoting entities – EPS, health service provider institutions – Public and private IPS must activate the respective contingency plans, verification and provision of medicines, supplies, medical devices, medicinal gases, personal protection elements, among others necessary for the attention of any situation that puts life at risk and/or or security of their own and tourists who are enjoying the different scheduled events.

It is important to remind the community of compliance with traffic regulations, not driving under the influence of alcohol, respecting traffic signals, keeping vehicles in good condition to prevent accidents, as well as maintaining good behavior during these commemorations. Remember, your life and that of your loved ones can be in your hands.

Source: Government of Casanare

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

