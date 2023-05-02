Home » Casanare Governorate celebrated Children’s Day – news
Casanare Governorate celebrated Children’s Day – news

This celebration had all the fun displayed around Children’s Day on April 29, 2023.

More than a thousand boys and girls gathered to play, have fun, learn together with their parents with the “Family Love Game” strategy, and win hundreds of prizes, including more than 80 bicycles, balls, and educational games.

From the administration they were proud to generate spaces to share, meet friends, have fun with the family and remember the immense love they have for children.

This event was carried out by the social manager Cielo Barrera, together with Governor Salomón Sanabria, and the Women’s Secretariat, with the support of the Casanare Government Secretariats, as well as the Directorate of Culture, Indercas, ICBF, IFC, HORO , Capresoca, Red Salud, Acuatodos and Enerca.

Source: Government of Casanare

