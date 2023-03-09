Home News Casanare Governor’s Summer Plan reached the villages of Los Aceites, Playón Santa Bárbara and Lagunas de Yopal
Casanare Governor’s Summer Plan reached the villages of Los Aceites, Playón Santa Bárbara and Lagunas de Yopal

The director of Risk Management Arvey Méndez, inspected the progress of the works that are being carried out in this ring road, which is projected to tourism.

It involves the improvement and adaptation of 16 km of the ring road that connects the villages of Los Aceites, Playón Santa Barbara and Lagunas in the municipality of Yopal. Sector projected to tourism for its routes for mountain biking and the excellent viewpoints.

The work is part of the intensive summer plan that has been carried out since December through Disaster Risk Management, in which more than 300 km of roads damaged by rain have already been improved throughout the department.

The road intervention that is carried out in these villages of the township La Chaparrera, has had the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the deputy Heyder Silva and community leaders.

Source: Government of Casanare

