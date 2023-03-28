The Casanare Ministry of Health issued Yellow Hospital Alert through Circular 071, with which it seeks that the institutions that provide health services and the EPS prepare for any type of contingency that may arise this season.

The decision was made taking into account that Holy Week is a time when there is a high level of mobility to and from the department of Casanare, and the risk of Foodborne Diseases-ETA is increased, especially due to the consumption of fish and other species. marine that are careful in their conservation so that they remain suitable for consumption.

What does the Yellow Alert mean?

Nubia García Novoa, director of the Casanare-CRUE Emergencies and Emergencies Regulatory Center, points out that a hospital Yellow Alert means that health providers must be prepared with the personnel, supplies, medicines, care transport, elements therapeutic, diagnostic ready in case any situation arises.

This alert will come into effect from March 31, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., until Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., for which the respective Hospital Emergency Plans must be activated. especially in the intensification of preventive and control measures for possible related events.

Traffic accidents are one of the factors that most concern the health authorities, for this reason a call is made to the drivers, so that they worry about carrying out the proper maintenance of their vehicle, using protective elements such as the helmet , reduce speed, respect traffic regulations and avoid the consumption of intoxicating beverages.

The Casanare Ministry of Health will provide all the necessary support in the event of any eventuality through the CRUE Urgencies and Emergencies Regulatory Center on the lines: 3173717451, 3160267388 and through the activation of the early warning system and immediate public health response teams on the line 3213945319, which work 24 hours a day.

Source: Government of Casanare

Related