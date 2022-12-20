Home News CasaPound banners under the electricity pylons: “Nuclear is the only possible energy transition”
CasaPound banners under the electricity pylons: “Nuclear is the only possible energy transition”

CasaPound banners under the electricity pylons: “Nuclear is the only possible energy transition”

UDINE. Last night the CasaPound militants organized a simultaneous protest in the main Italian cities “to denounce – reads a note – the short-sighted and ineffective policies pursued by the EU which are dragging Italy towards the abyss of deindustrialization”.

The protest action saw militants place cardboard suitcases under electricity pylons, decorated for the occasion with Christmas trees to draw attention “to the risk of mass unemployment, which could lead to disastrous consequences , including the obligatory choice for citizens and businesses to emigrate abroad”.

The energy policies pursued by Brussels, the CasaPound statement continues, «are nothing short of suicidal and will have as their only consequence the destruction of an entrepreneurial fabric already tried by austerity earlier and by confinements in recent years. The situation we find ourselves in is the result of that “ecological transition” in the name of which producer prices have begun to soar dramatically, driven by the increase in the price of natural gas and CO2 emission rights. The war in Ukraine and the tensions on the TTF market in Amsterdam, another ingenious Community intuition that exposed us to international speculation, further aggregated the picture. A radical change of course is urgently needed, first of all to break the ideological fury with which the EU wants to show itself prone to the most Taliban environmentalist paradigm. Secondly, we must seriously return to investing in a source, such as nuclear power, which is the only energy security and price stability in the medium to long term. Without this, the only “transition” will be towards poverty”.

