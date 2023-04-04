Home News Casapound occupation, 11 sentences asked in Rome – Lazio
(ANSA) – ROME, 04 APR – The Rome prosecutor’s office has asked for 11 two-year prison sentences for the illegal occupation by Casapound militants of the building in via Napoleone III in Rome, in the Esquilino district. Against the defendants, including Gianluca Iannone, Simone and Davide Di Stefano, the prosecutor Eugenio Albamonte disputes the crime of aggravated illegal occupation of a building. (HANDLE).

