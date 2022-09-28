Rudy Guede has written an autobiographical book, which will be published on Thursday. Guede returned free in November 2021 after serving 16 years of imprisonment for the murder of Meredith Kercher to whom he has always proclaimed himself a stranger. It’s called “The benefit of the doubt, my story”. The volume was written with the journalist Pierluigi Vito and will be presented on Saturday in Viterbo.

Guede began writing “The benefit of the doubt” some time ago while he was still in prison but – it has been learned from those close to him – it has only now been published for reasons of expediency, after his story has also been formally closed. judicial. It is an autobiographical tale written as if the young man were speaking in the first person. It traces the main stages of Guede’s life, since he was a child. It also touches the story of the Kercher murder but without providing new truths – it has been explained again -, with the desire to “not reopen any conflict”.

Sollecito: “He remained silent at the trial”

“Rudy Guede’s book? I will buy it. I hope there are no fanciful reconstructions or accusations against me. In that case I will proceed accordingly.” Raffaele Sollecitoconvicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher and definitively acquitted in 2014 by the Court of Cassation, comments on the publication of the book. “Regardless of what he may say and the lies he has told me, I hope he can tell something true – he continues – since in the trial he did not want to speak and that clarifies what happened during the murder. imaginative accusations, once again, otherwise I will have to incur again the means that are allowed by the law “.

Mariani: “I have many doubts about his guilt

In the book there are also some pages written by Claudio Mariani, director of the criminology department of the Center for criminological studies of Viterbo. In fact, it was he who followed Guede in his prison journey, all in the structure of the Lazio city. “I have no certainty about Rudy’s innocence but I have many doubts about his guilt” Mariani reiterated among other things in the book. Guede has been a totally free man for about a year. “He has two jobs – explained Mariani,” in the morning in the CSC library and in the evening as a waiter in a club. He can thus pay his bills and be economically autonomous “.