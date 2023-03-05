Yara Shahidi, who has Indian and Iranian roots, will play the role of the popular fairy Cililing. At first glance, it is obvious that only the wings and the typical green dress connect her to the original figure with porcelain skin and blond hair. This is what bothers many viewers. However, this is not the only character that the creators racially adapted. There have been several in recent months. The creators care about the satisfaction of all groups of society. They are trying to ensure that each of them has its own representative. Often very violently.

Encouraging diversity is great, but the creators could bet on quality news. Overwhelming with remakes of classics gives viewers the impression that they can’t create anything new. While new works could better reflect current topics. They would also avoid criticism for not sticking to the templates to which the classics stick when processing.