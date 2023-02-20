In various municipalities of Casanare, the intention to consolidate, through popular consultations, sole candidates for the Departmental Assembly continues to take shape, taking into account the territorial elections that are taking place this year.

In the case of Monterrey, it is no exception, and 6 candidates who seek the popular favor of their countrymen have already registered, to have the privilege of being sole candidates and seek to achieve a seat in the sectional Duma.

Registration closes this Thursday, February 23, 2023, and it is the second time that Monterrey has carried out this type of democratic exercise to elect a single candidate, since the current deputy Zoraida Barreto is the product of a similar exercise. The consultation will take place in April.

The candidates registered to date for the popular consultation are the current councilors Jaime Avendaño Barrera and Antonio José Guerrero; former mayoral candidates Holman Toloza and Alirio Vargas; the teacher Leam Alberto Barajas and the legal professional Mayra Alejandra Ramírez.

Also Villanueva

Like Monterrey, the municipality of Villanueva is carrying out the same process led by the Fundación Na of the firm aspirants to be a candidate for mayor of their municipality.

They are not the only ones

This type of exercise is being carried out in various municipalities of the department, which seeks to consolidate unique candidates for the October elections on the subject of the Departmental Assembly, because the communities have understood that having a countryman, a mourner in one of the seats, should It would be much easier to aspire that resources be allocated to their municipalities to carry out works and projects.

Although they are also aware that no matter how many consensuses are achieved and the consultations work, in October all the municipalities appear with votes for candidates who are not necessarily from those localities, but who, as they say: “they will fish in troubled rivers.”

