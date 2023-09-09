Home » Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is a crumb of justice: Vicente Cuchillas
News

Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is a crumb of justice: Vicente Cuchillas

by admin
Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is a crumb of justice: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday on the Platform program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the case of the ADES Santa Marta community leaders who were imprisoned in January 2023, accused of having murdered a person during the armed conflict, when they belonged to the guerrilla. .

“After experiencing a via crucis of 8 months, the leaders of ADES Santa Marta managed to get out of jail and go to house arrest and be next to their family, among them are: Antonio Pacheco, Saúl Rivas, Miguel Gámez, Alejandro Laínez and Pedro Rivas”he stated.

Cuchillas explained that in the Special Hearing to review the measures on August 23, the Judge in the case decreed house arrest for the environmental activists, a bail of $3,000 for each one, and took them for a check-up at the Rosales Hospital.

The university professor highlighted that although bail was paid and after a few days of demanding their release from the prison, they were released to serve house arrest, but they were not given a medical check-up before being taken to their residence, which he considered a very delicate procedural error on the part of the Judge, since it was essential that they do it.

For the panelist, house arrest is a crumb of justice since the case has no legal basis, but he highlighted the fact that the leaders have been able to get out of jail since he considered that in the country the penal centers have become true centers of torture and murder, where more than 70 people have lost their lives under the emergency regime.

See also  Gabo Festival denounces the authoritarian regression in Central America and the case of Zamora

“What must be achieved is the absolute freedom of the comrades because they do not have any crime and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic does not have any evidence, so they have detention, in this case in their residence, which is already a first step”Cuchillas concluded.

See the full statements:

You may also like

Judge Denies Mark Meadows’ Request to Move Election...

Former Labor Ministers keep an eye on the...

General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspires Unity and Reconstruction...

Raffle: New book “The Royals” – REAL TOTAL...

La “Gorda” will no longer be able to...

Parents Charged with Murder in Growing Trend of...

Civic battles in a civilized center: elections in...

Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch...

Otto Pensl: “Just a few more days and...

5-1. Brazil ahead in the qualifiers with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy