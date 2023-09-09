Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is a crumb of justice: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday on the Platform program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the case of the ADES Santa Marta community leaders who were imprisoned in January 2023, accused of having murdered a person during the armed conflict, when they belonged to the guerrilla. .

“After experiencing a via crucis of 8 months, the leaders of ADES Santa Marta managed to get out of jail and go to house arrest and be next to their family, among them are: Antonio Pacheco, Saúl Rivas, Miguel Gámez, Alejandro Laínez and Pedro Rivas”he stated.

Cuchillas explained that in the Special Hearing to review the measures on August 23, the Judge in the case decreed house arrest for the environmental activists, a bail of $3,000 for each one, and took them for a check-up at the Rosales Hospital.

The university professor highlighted that although bail was paid and after a few days of demanding their release from the prison, they were released to serve house arrest, but they were not given a medical check-up before being taken to their residence, which he considered a very delicate procedural error on the part of the Judge, since it was essential that they do it.

For the panelist, house arrest is a crumb of justice since the case has no legal basis, but he highlighted the fact that the leaders have been able to get out of jail since he considered that in the country the penal centers have become true centers of torture and murder, where more than 70 people have lost their lives under the emergency regime.

“What must be achieved is the absolute freedom of the comrades because they do not have any crime and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic does not have any evidence, so they have detention, in this case in their residence, which is already a first step”Cuchillas concluded.

See the full statements:

