Case Surprise Egg | PZ – Pharmaceutical newspaper

The focus was on a 78-year-old patient and regular customer at the Vital-Apotheke, Bad Saulgau, by Tatjana Buck, who presented the case. The ATHINA pharmacist described the patient as “always smiling in a friendly manner,” calm and always inconspicuous. One day, however, the wife complained to Buck that her multimorbid husband had lost track of his medication. In addition to hypertension and type 2 diabetes, the patient also suffered from dementia, pain, anxiety disorders, prostatic hyperplasia and reflux esophagitis. Buck then made an appointment for a medication analysis.

