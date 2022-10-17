Antonio Tajani Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister – symmetrically to the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Matteo Salvini, together with the department which will be led by the Northern League leader – and then Elisabetta CasellatiFi’s favorite for the role of Keeper, as Reform Minister. Carlo Nordio to Justice, while Gilberto Pichetto Fratin he would face an ‘upgrade’: from deputy minister to Mise he would be minister for ecological transition, in place of Roberto Cingolani. These are the names discussed in today’s meeting between Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni. On the day in which the center-right recomposes the clash of the last week, therefore, the government team also begins to take shape, which everyone wants “strong” and “cohesive”. And above all, ready as soon as Sergio Mattarella were to appoint Meloni as the new government.

Universities and research and public administration should also be included in the blue portfolio: in the first case the box could be occupied by Annamaria Berniniwhile for the post-Brunetta we speak of Alessandro Cattaneo or even of Sestino Giacomoniboth could also go to preside over the MEF as undersecretaries.

The boxes at the Lega level of the ministry remain on stand-by, but almost defined, at least in the scheme of the 5 dicasteries pertaining to the Carroccio, with the hypothesis – which returns to circulate with force – of the leader Salvini who would make the deputy premier, together with the ‘blue Tajani. After the step backwards for the presidency of the Senate, Roberto Calderoli it seems intended for regional affairs, to take home the issue of reforms, starting with regional autonomy. On Giancarlo Giorgetti the League is aiming for the Mef, after having taken note of Giorgia Meloni’s request, which came after the refusal of the consulted technicians.

Even the Interior Ministry will see a name expressed by the League, that of the prefect Matteo Piantedosi, who has already held the role of head of cabinet when Salvini was at the Viminale. The Infrastructure could accommodate the same Matteo Salvini, which still cradles hope for the Interior Ministry. Finally, it could return to agriculture Gian Marco Centinaio. Names of the sub-government at the Lega quota remain those of Federico Freni (Mef), Lucia Borgonzoni (Culture), Vania Gava (Ecological transition).

At Palazzo Chigi, as undersecretary to the presidency, Meloni should bring with him the very trusted Giovanbattista Fazzolari but in recent days it was hypothesized, in the event that Fazzolari had assumed the powers to implement the program, also to a technical figure. One name was that of Giuseppe Chiné, the current head of the cabinet of Daniele Franco. But it is said that Giorgetti has asked to keep him at the Mef, if it is really his turn to sit at Quintino Sella’s desk. Still discovered the box of Health still disputed between Fi and Fdi (with the names of Bertolaso e Rocca).