Joseph Plaza, the local mayor of Tunjuelito, spoke with THE NEW CENTURY on the problems of the area, investment budget and security outlook, among other topics of interest to the community.

Tunjuelito is town number 6 in Bogotá, where you can find places of interest such as the El Tunal Metropolitan Park and the Gabriel García Márquez Library. It has established itself as one of the popular sectors of the city due to its diversity in terms of construction.

THE NEW CENTURY: What are the main problems of the town?

JOSEPH PLAZA: Historically, the main problem of the town has focused on environmental issues, that is, we share almost all of our territory with the Chiguaza ravine and the Tunjuelo river basin.

In this sense, we have always had an approach with different activities and different economies that are related to the use and exploitation of our basin.

Contamination is also occurring due to different industries that to date have not had the opportunity or the conviction to migrate towards clean technologies that allow us to continue in compliance with the ruling of the Council of State on decontamination of the Bogotá River.

Contamination is an issue that must be worked on in an articulated manner with the different entities, initially with the District Secretariat for the Environment. The town of Tunjuelito and especially the corridor of the South highway near Boyacá avenue is the point with the worst air quality, it is always giving us a red alert and an orange alert.

In this sense, it has been an exercise of articulation led by the District Secretary of the Environment, from the inspection, surveillance and control exercises carried out by the local mayors’ offices.

ENS: How much is the investment budget for the year 2023?

JP: This year we have close to 43 billion pesos that are earmarked for five purposes.

About 70% is allocated to a social component from where different calls are framed that are aimed at issues of culture, social, economy, promotion and economic reactivation.

There is also a component related to environmental issues, followed by a component on security, works, mobility and citizen participation.

ENS: What is the current security situation?

JP: We have advanced discursively through what we consider comprehensive security, that is, articulating different police order actions that are aimed at combating the different crime rates, but also at helping our National Police in terms of education, prevention and of care.

In this sense, during these years we have managed to reduce crime rates that are a priority for us, such as homicide and micro-trafficking. This year we are going to prioritize domestic violence and sexual crimes, due to the multiple complaints that have been presented to us.

Domestic violence has increased by about 40% only by reviewing the 2022 validity, sexual crimes have a similar behavior with 47% and all of them fall more than 80% on women.

We are working from prevention, care and complaints. Last year we installed the House of Justice, which will provide for the first time here in the town of Tunjuelito services related to Family police stations, with all the accompaniment of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ombudsman, the Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

ENS: What is the current panorama in terms of mobility?

JP: We have some road corridors, like Avenida 68, which from April will undergo changes due to the demolition of the vehicular bridge. We also have the corridor of Boyacá avenue, that of Caracas, which is currently being expanded, and Gaitán Cortés avenue, which historically has also presented difficulties in terms of mobility.

I could say that the works are causing reduced mobility, however, all this is to improve the quality of life of people and mobility in general terms in the south of Bogotá.

ENS: How do you articulate the actions of the Mayor’s Office with those of the JAC?

JP: We work a lot with the Community Action Boards. They are the first actors that respond to the institutional offer and the dissemination of communication of the observations and needs of the citizenry.

The JACs are key in the exercise of generating greater trust. From the Mayor’s Office we seek to strengthen them in terms of endowment, decision-making in investment scenarios and other relevant issues for the town.

Soon we will inaugurate a work with a pedagogical seal in the Tunjuelito neighborhood to remember that in our town, Camilo Torres installed the first Community Action Board in Colombia.

ENS: What initiatives are you leading from the local Mayor’s Office to encourage citizen participation?

JP: Citizen participation has changed a lot, because, although face-to-face exercises are productive, they do not have the ideal impact. The town of Tunjuelito has approximately 187,000 inhabitants, of which we have calculated that around 8,000 know the institutional offer of the Mayor’s Office.

The greatest participation has been generated thanks to the information provided through social networks, working groups on WhatsApp that we have installed in each of the neighborhoods of the town and that has allowed us in real time to build trust with the citizenship.

We have a project that we are very proud of called Prepare for the U, it is what we know as a pre-university. The objective is to prepare local youth in general knowledge to increase their chances of applying for one of the scholarships offered by the Youth to the U program of the Mayor’s Office. It is the first time that we do a public, free and quality pre-university course at the local level and it will surely be replicated in other locations.