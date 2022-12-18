Heist for 10 thousand euros in the villa of Roberto Bernardi, in via della Valle, in Revine. The theft was carried out in the late afternoon on Friday by a gang of criminals, who fled without a trace
FRANCESCA GALLO
1 minute read
