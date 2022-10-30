Listen to the audio version of the article

Here we go again. Once again the bar of the threshold on purchases with cash is preparing for the umpteenth change, this time upwards. Therefore, a reversal of the trend in the strategy of fighting cash is still outlined, considering that – according to the rules currently in force – from next year the fateful threshold should drop from the current 2 thousand to one thousand euros. The conditional is a must. The new level deemed most likely is that of 5 thousand euros.

Fazzolari (Fdi), roof increase already counted in the Maneuver

Clear indications have come from the center-right executive in the last few hours. The League has filed a bill to raise the cash ceiling to 10 thousand euros. The senator of FdI, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, anticipated that “the increase to the cash ceiling has always been part of the FdI program, of the center-right, we will do it already in the first budget law”. Given that the Meloni-Giorgetti maneuver will come into force in January 2023, yet another tweak to the limit value could add a new chapter to the never-ending story of the cash ceiling. Over the years, in fact, the value of the limit threshold for the use of cash has been changed repeatedly (at least ten times), in a continuous swing driven by the fiscal strategies implemented by the various successive governments.

Melons, we will put our hand to cash ceiling, penalizes poor people

“I confirm that we will put our hands on the cash ceiling” which among other things, “penalizes the poorest”, as also emerges from the calls “to the left by the ECB”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in reply after the discussion on trust in the Senate, also underlining that on the one hand the measure “risks not favoring our competitiveness” given that countries like Austria or Germany do not have it.

The cash ceiling in European countries

But what is the strategy promoted by the other countries regarding the cash ceiling? The European consumers center takes a picture. If in Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Estonia, Finland and Cyprus there are no limits, in Greece it is 500 euros. In Spain, France, and Sweden the threshold is one thousand euros. In Romania it is 2 thousand euros; 2,700 in Denmark, 3,300 in Poland. In Belgium, Portugal and Lithuania the limit is 3 thousand euros. In Bulgaria, Slovakia and Slovenia it is 5 thousand; 7,200 euros in Latvia. The threshold is 10 thousand euros in the Czech Republic and Malta. In Croatia it rises to 15 thousand, which thus comes first in the ranking of the highest threshold.

At present, on January 1, 2023, the threshold should go from 2 thousand to one thousand euros

If the indication of Fazzolari, foreseen in the electoral program of the center-right, were confirmed, the raising of the limit would cancel, with a tackle almost in the “Cesarini area”, what was foreseen last February by the Milleproroghe decree (paragraph 6-septies of the article 3, Legislative Decree 228/2021, added with an amendment during the process of converting the “Milleproroghe” into law, which saw the Government go under): the provision of last spring in fact provided that from 2023 the limit for cash would decrease, and went from the current 2 thousand euros to one thousand euros. Now if, as announced in these hours by Fdi, among the measures of the Budget law the raising of the current threshold (2 thousand euros) will enter, on the first day of next year – or in which the 2023 maneuver will come into force – the limit to be applied will be the higher one, and no longer the one thousand euros contemplated by the Milleproroghe. The tightening, currently envisaged, would not only be canceled, but also reversed.