Cassation rejects the appeal, Appendino acquitted in the Ream – Piedmont case

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 15 – The former mayor of Turin, now M5s parliamentarian, Chiara Appendino was definitively acquitted of the charge of false ideology in the Ream trial. The Cassation has in fact rejected the appeal of the Turin public prosecutor’s office against the acquittal on appeal.

The definitive acquittal concerns, in addition to Chiara Appendino, also her former head of cabinet Paolo Giordana and the former city councilor for the budget Sergio Rolando.

In the first instance, however, Appendino and Rolando were sentenced to 6 months, while Giordana to 8 months in prison.

For the Roman judges, therefore, the sentence of the Court of Appeal, which had overturned the sentence in the first instance, on May 16, 2022, was correct.

The rejection of the appeal therefore closes the judicial case, confirming the acquittal for the 5-star deputy. The case, dating back to 2016-2017, revolved around a debt of 5 million accrued by the City of Turin to the Ream company. (HANDLE).