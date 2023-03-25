news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 24 – “We must work to make the UN and its agencies more effective, without them the world would be worse off. It’s not just a humanitarian issue but they also serve to promote harmony. The same it applies to the European Union: some of the criticisms made are well founded but the pandemic was all tackled together, then the Pnrr, the vaccines and now even with the war in Ukraine cohesion is exemplary, despite the countries’ difficulties “. In short, problems like these and “the climate, poverty, inequalities are resolved with multilateralism”. This was stated by Fabio Cassese, ambassador and diplomatic advisor to President Mattarella, at the Vitale Onlus Spring Gran Galà who awarded him with the Silk Thread.



“Cooperation – continued Cassese – is a fundamental part of foreign policy, it is a strategic investment. Without international cooperation, the life of many countries would have been more tragic, therefore it also serves for a safer and better world“.



Roberto Vitale, president of Vitale Onlus, recalled that the organization is in its eleventh year of activity and spoke of “a particular moment”, in which it is “dutiful to always stand by the side of others”, of the weakest and most fragile, emphasizing that “Vitale Onlus is a big family”.



During the evening, the Cinzia Vitale Prize 2023 was awarded to Laura Donnay, a scientist at SISSA (International School for Advanced Studies), for having “been able to affirm the values ​​of solidarity in the world“.



Merit awards were also conferred, among others, on Cristina Scocchia (CEO of illycaffè) and Admiral Dario Giacomin, military representative of NATO and the European Union in Brussels. (HANDLE).

