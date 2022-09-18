It is called AtaKreA, it is based in Castelfranco and it is the only art therapy school in Veneto whose qualified professionals can directly access public competitions and tenders. Its slogan is “love for art, love for others” and it is proposed, with a three-year course, to teachers, health personnel, psychologists to enrich their professionalism also with art therapy. After the pandemic, the school returned to full activity in the presence “even if in reality we never stopped”, explains the founder Laura Milazzo.

Milanese, arrived in Castelfranco for love, Laura Milazzo in 2010 opened the Studio Artis atelier in via San Pio X, from which AtaKreA was born in 2019: after a career in the graphics and advertising sector for important national companies, Laura Milazzo approached art therapy making it her reason for living.

«Art therapy», he explains, «is the way in which you can find your well-being through manual skills. It is a path for everyone and there is absolutely no need to have a particular artistic vein, indeed it is better to be “free” from any experience. It is also making its way in Italy, while abroad it is now a widespread practice even in public structures due to the undoubted results in terms of well-being obtained ».

Results also confirmed by scientific evidence, he maintains: “As regards autism, for example, there are studies that show that art therapy is effective for neuronal activity”.

The most important training center in art therapy is in Perugia: «The idea is to replicate this experience also in Castelfranco». In fact, art therapy, while leaving people absolutely free to express their personality in terms of style and techniques, sees as a fundamental partner those who can “interpret” what is communicated: “It is a question of expressing one’s unconscious through images”, adds Laura Milazzo, who has put together a team of professionals working in the school, made up of the psychotherapist Giuseppe Caserta, the psychologist Elisabetta Sacchi and the art therapists Rosa Santoro and Sara Raccosta.

«We make great use of the opportunities offered by Castelfranco», he continues, «in addition to the atelier, our workshops are the gardens under the walls or the Bolasco park. In this way, art therapy combines with the benefits of being in the midst of architectural or natural beauty ».

After the pandemic, art therapy has known a great diffusion especially among children and young people who have often experienced the lockdown dramatically: “The benefits it entails in slowing the path of Alzheimer’s are now beyond question”.

Now the school is preparing for an important appointment: a national art therapy conference to be held at the Fior Hotel in November, where it will be possible to acquire ECM professional credits for the health professions. «We have a dream», Laura Milazzo concludes, «to make the city of Giorgione one of the capitals of art therapy. Both from a logistical and environmental point of view, the city has all the characteristics to become one ».