Castelfranco, fifty-year-old owner of a bar and employee beaten by drunk customers

Castelfranco, fifty-year-old owner of a bar and employee beaten by drunk customers

The carabinieri of the Castelfranco Veneto station had to intervene last night at the Baraonda bar in via Borgo Treviso. The 50-year-old manager and his 41-year-old employee were beaten by a group of foreigners. They had refused to give drinks to people who already appeared to be altered by alcohol. The bartender and his employee had to seek medical attention, injuring their hands. The soldiers of the Arma have identified two citizens of Moroccan nationality, already known to the police, suspected of being the perpetrators of the attack, perhaps together with other subjects. Their position is being examined by the judicial authorities. They will be reported for beatings and injuries.

