Castelfranco hiker glides for tens of meters along the Col Del Vento in Trentino

Castelfranco hiker glides for tens of meters along the Col Del Vento in Trentino

The accident happened Wednesday at 2,400 meters. He was taken to the Trento hospital with various traumas. Two family members were with him

Rosario Padovano

05 August 2022

CASTELFRANCO VENETO. Castelfranco hiker falls from a slope, in the municipality of Canal San Bovo (Trento), in front of two family members who remain in shock.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Trentino. The Trentino Aid gives information. The man was transported by helicopter to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento with possible polytrauma, after having rolled for several tens of meters along a steep slope of grass and rocks while he was walking along the path 363 of the Col del Vento (Cima d’Asta group) near the Lago Nero saddle, at an altitude of about 2,400 meters above sea level.

While the doctors proceeded to stabilize the injured, conscious, the helicopter rescued the two family members unharmed but in shock and took them to the Refavaie refuge. In a second rotation, it transported two operators from the Caoria station to a height. The two rescuers were landed in hovering and, once they reached the particularly inaccessible place where the injured person was, they supported the helicopter rescue crew in the embarkation and recovery phases.

