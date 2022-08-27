Home News Castelfranco, minors on scooters with “smoke” try to escape from the carabinieri
News

Castelfranco, minors on scooters with “smoke” try to escape from the carabinieri

by admin
Castelfranco, minors on scooters with “smoke” try to escape from the carabinieri

The two had been intercepted by a patrol at 11pm. They tried to sow the patrol in the streets of the city after escaping to the alt

CASTELFRANCO. When they saw the carabinieri’s car signaling to stop, they accelerated, dodging it, and launched into a race through the streets of Castelfranco. Their, two boys aged 15 and 17from Padua, they pushed the scooter on which they were traveling to the maximum, attempting to sow the patrol that had intercepted them along the eastern ring road of Castelfranco.

A risky escape, which could end badly. The patrol did not let itself be sown and after a few minutes of running managed to reach and block the children found in possession of about 30 grams of hashisha gram of marijuana and a precision slingbar.

For the two very young people, a complaint will be launched on the loose for possession of drugs and resistance to a Public Official.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Continue to make efforts to rectify and consolidate the results_ 东方富网

You may also like

Carlotta, after 100 cum laude at Botta di...

“Meet the Canal” series of city visits kicked...

Levante against Giorgia Meloni, on Instagram the outburst...

China’s entry-exit declaration nucleic acid testing policy changes...

Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit Held on September...

Castel Volturno, an hour after the Jovanotti concert,...

A pair of crocodile gars in Ruzhou, Henan,...

Rain, wind and trees felled in the hills,...

Auronzo, falls on a motorcycle after an evening...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 21,805 cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy