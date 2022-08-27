The two had been intercepted by a patrol at 11pm. They tried to sow the patrol in the streets of the city after escaping to the alt

CASTELFRANCO. When they saw the carabinieri’s car signaling to stop, they accelerated, dodging it, and launched into a race through the streets of Castelfranco. Their, two boys aged 15 and 17from Padua, they pushed the scooter on which they were traveling to the maximum, attempting to sow the patrol that had intercepted them along the eastern ring road of Castelfranco.

A risky escape, which could end badly. The patrol did not let itself be sown and after a few minutes of running managed to reach and block the children found in possession of about 30 grams of hashisha gram of marijuana and a precision slingbar.

For the two very young people, a complaint will be launched on the loose for possession of drugs and resistance to a Public Official.