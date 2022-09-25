Since the main entrance was closed it was not possible to use the ramp to access the seats, so those who were in wheelchairs or had walking difficulties found themselves in difficulty this morning to access the seats set up at the “Sarto” middle school in Castelfranco. Then the democrats Beltramello and Sartoretto, informed of the situation, contacted the electoral office of the municipality and the situation was solved by simply opening the main entrance. But until that moment, those who needed to use the ramp to get to the polling station found themselves facing a stretch of gravel and steps to be faced in order to get to the polling station where they could cast their vote.

This also happened to Paolo Berro, who went yesterday at 9 to vote at the “Sarto” school. «As every time I parked in front of the ramp of the main entrance and took the wheelchair – says the engineer – but that entrance was closed and the signs warned that it was accessed from a side entrance. So I found myself facing a stretch of gravel to go around the building and the steps to access the school, there was no ramp. I asked the carabiniere who was there for help and he opened the side door of the gym for me so I could enter avoiding the steps. Apart from me who was in a wheelchair, there were also some elderly people who had difficulty walking and I don’t understand why they kept the main entrance closed ».

In short, seats at the “Tailor” not suitable for those who cannot overcome architectural barriers, until the situation has been resolved by opening the main entrance.