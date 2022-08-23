First prize to the Turkish Sucaglar, second to the Portuguese Ivanova, third to Gradinetti di Castellamonte. Among young people: summit for Pennacino, 18 years old

CASTELLAMONTE. One hundred and ten works have been submitted to the Ceramics in love 2022 Competition, coming from 20 different countries of the world, among which the jury of experts has identified the winners who have been awarded at the end of the inaugural speeches.

The first prize in the competition went to the Turkish ceramist Hasan Numan Sucaglar for his work Fantastic enough? It renews the encounter with an imaginative building from the Far East, with the alternation of colors that evoke past and hidden presences in the sign of an engaging material ». Second classified was Stela Ivanova, from Portugal, for Svolazzando nel vento, while the third prize went to Maurizio Grandinetti from Castellamonte who presented Cavallo di Troia. Three works are to be mentioned, Prayer / Prayer by the Ukrainian Tetyana Pavlyshyn-Sviatun, Clotho X-2022 by the French Patrick Crulis and The female condition / The female condition by Paolo Vannucchi from Lucca-Ponte San Pietro, which arrived, respectively, first, second and third. The winner of the Cna Silvana Neri Youth Prize was Letizia Pennacino, 18, from Savona, for Filo Rosso, while the German Ioan Iosif received a recommendation, again at the Silvana Neri Prize, for her work Il viaggio. Not all the artists, of course, were able to be present on Saturday in Castellamonte, but their works, exhibited at the Martinetti Congress Center, spoke for them.