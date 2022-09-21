The two defendants had already been sentenced to 8 months’ sentence by the Turin Court of Appeal for false ideology: the Supreme Court rejected the appeal and confirmed the sentence

CASTELLAMONTE. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of the former mayor of Castellamonte Paolo Mascheroni and the former chief technical office of the Municipality Aldo Maggiotti against the sentence of the Turin Court of Appeal. The two had been convicted of false ideology in a public deed in December 2020, an 8-month sentence, due to a tender relating to the asphalting works in the city center, carried out between 2013 and 2014. The two defendants had been the timing of the tender notice was challenged by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office: the tender, in fact, had been opened after the end of the works.