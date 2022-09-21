Home News Castellamonte, final sentence for former mayor and former head of the technical office
News

Castellamonte, final sentence for former mayor and former head of the technical office

by admin
Castellamonte, final sentence for former mayor and former head of the technical office

The town hall of Castellamonte

The two defendants had already been sentenced to 8 months’ sentence by the Turin Court of Appeal for false ideology: the Supreme Court rejected the appeal and confirmed the sentence

CASTELLAMONTE. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of the former mayor of Castellamonte Paolo Mascheroni and the former chief technical office of the Municipality Aldo Maggiotti against the sentence of the Turin Court of Appeal. The two had been convicted of false ideology in a public deed in December 2020, an 8-month sentence, due to a tender relating to the asphalting works in the city center, carried out between 2013 and 2014. The two defendants had been the timing of the tender notice was challenged by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office: the tender, in fact, had been opened after the end of the works.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Treviso, 17 year old overwhelmed and killed by a car while on the bike

You may also like

Read in Milan: “If the right wins, Putin...

Susegana, three days of “Challenges” at the Castle...

At the funeral it is cold between the...

New bonus 150 euros: that’s who it is...

A unique rural architecture in the world –...

Ivrea, cut the weeds and put the gravel...

Fascist greeting at the funeral, Romano La Russa...

Susegana, three days of “Challenges” at the Castle...

School, the Agnelli foundation: “Italy spends 75 thousand...

The young man came back on horseback and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy