CASTELLAMONTE. Another loss for the world of volunteering in Castellamonte. The city of ceramics and the hamlet of Filia in particular, a hilly village of which he was one of the most representative personalities and of which he represented the cheerful spirit of a small community, are in mourning and mourn the disappearance of Adriano Musso, who died on Thursday 15 December at age of 70. Musso’s funeral took place on Saturday morning in the parish church of Saints Peter and Paul in Castellamonte.

An accountant and former bank employee in the Piedmontese capital, Musso was involved in the world of volunteering and, in particular, was a long-time member of the board of the Filia agricultural workers’ mutual aid society.

«Adriano was a good person, respectable, well known and well liked especially in the Filia district where he was considered a bit of a character – recalls the mayor of Castellamonte Pasquale Mazza -. Musso was very nice, he liked to party and be in company. He was always at the forefront of the various events organized in Filia, whether it was the Carnival party or the initiatives for August 15th. I wish to express my closeness, condolences and deepest condolences to his family in my personal name and that of the entire municipal administration of the city”.

Adriano Musso leaves behind his sister Mariarosa, his goddaughter Elisa, cousins ​​and friends. After the religious function, the coffin continued for burial in the cemetery of the capital. —