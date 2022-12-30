Home News Castellamonte, new Teknoservice contract signed: it will last 6 years
Castellamonte, new Teknoservice contract signed: it will last 6 years

CASTELLAMONTE. The new Teknoservice contract for the waste management and disposal service comes into force on 1 January 2023. This was confirmed in a conference held in Castellamonte on Thursday 29 by the top management of the company and the Canavese Environment Consortium. The long-awaited signature brings with it some novelties: new latest-generation vehicles with integrated GPS to monitor the management of the collection service, a smartphone application dedicated to citizens to quickly resolve the problem of reporting, greater development of composting and collection of bulky waste. Separate waste collection will be further optimized with door-to-door collection in all 47 municipalities in the catchment area.

See also  The boys of the average Zanon win with "Plastic rap"

