CASTELLAMONTE. The new Teknoservice contract for the waste management and disposal service comes into force on 1 January 2023. This was confirmed in a conference held in Castellamonte on Thursday 29 by the top management of the company and the Canavese Environment Consortium. The long-awaited signature brings with it some novelties: new latest-generation vehicles with integrated GPS to monitor the management of the collection service, a smartphone application dedicated to citizens to quickly resolve the problem of reporting, greater development of composting and collection of bulky waste. Separate waste collection will be further optimized with door-to-door collection in all 47 municipalities in the catchment area.