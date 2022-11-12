CASTELLAMONTE

The funeral of Erik Ferrando, the 44-year-old who lost his life in an accident in Valchiusella, along the provincial 62 that connects the municipalities of Baldissero and Vidracco. The car of which he was at the wheel, a Lancia Musa, for reasons still under investigation, went off the road in a curve, not far from the dam, ending up in the bed of the Chiusella stream below, downstream of the reservoir, after a flight of about eighty meters and diving five meters underwater. The carcass of Ferrando’s vehicle, residing with his family in an elegant villa on Strada San Bernardo in the city of ceramics and a skilled worker employed by the company BP.Kam in Castellamonte, was found at dawn on Thursday 3 November and rescued from the waters. del Chiusella from the fire brigade helicopter. More than fifty men from the rescue teams had been brought to that point by the broken guardrail, reported by the carabinieri. The results of the autopsy the 44-year-old underwent will be announced in 20 days. The accident occurred, moreover, in a strip of asphalt, the provincial 62, of which the mayors of Valchiusella have once again remarked to the Metropolitan City, which is responsible for the competence, the dangerousness and the now urgent need to securing. Passionate about sports, who also practiced at an amateur level, treading the pitch in 5-a-side football tournaments, and motorcycling, Erik Ferrando was married and father of two children. He leaves his wife Samantha, his children Filippo and Luca, his mother Rosanna, his sister Mara. Tonight, Monday 14, at 20.30, the rosary will be recited in the same parish church of Castellamonte. –