Castellamonte, the farewell of the Alpini to Romeo Mattioda

Castellamonte, the farewell of the Alpini to Romeo Mattioda

CASTELLAMONTE. Mourning in the large extended family of the black pens of the city of ceramics who mourn the death of Romeo Mattioda, who died at the age of 84 in the Ivrea hospital on Monday 28 November.

Single, Romeo Mattioda had worked as a bricklayer, living with his parents in the hilly hamlet of Chiria and for some years he had been a guest at the Domenica Romana retirement home in Castellamonte. Passionate grenade fan, member of the parish choir of the Spineto hamlet, he was one of the deans of the group that brings together the Castellamontese alpine troops led by Aldo Lorenzatto, a partnership that wanted to express its condolences and closeness to the family of Romeo Mattioda by putting up a special funeral poster.

The funeral of Mattioda, who leaves behind his sister Ersilia, who lives in South Africa, his nieces Loretta, Denise with Bernd, Claudia and Karl, cousins, relatives and friends, took place yesterday morning, Thursday 1 December, in the parish church of Saints Peter and Paolo and in the same church on Wednesday evening the rosary was recited. Any offerings in memory of Romeo Mattioda will be donated to the city’s senior citizens residence. —

