The fire on Tuesday evening in Piazza Generale Romano

CASTELLAMONTE

Two cars caught fire on Tuesday evening in Castellamonte. It happened in Piazza Generale Romano around 7.30 pm.

These are a Fiat Punto and an Audi A3. The causes of the fire are being investigated by the firefighters who intervened on the spot. Their intervention prevented the flames from spreading to other cars.

Some residents raised the alarm. The carabinieri also arrived on the spot.