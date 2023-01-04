Listen to the audio version of the article

The senator of Fratelli d’Italia, Guido Castelli, is the new commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction. The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, signed the Dpcm for her appointment in place of Giovanni Legnini, former vice president of the CSM, which expired at the end of 2022. Legnini instead continues his role, also decided by the Meloni government, of commissioner for the flood of Ischia. Castelli was mayor of Ascoli Piceno, one of the capitals involved in the earthquake and the reconstruction.

The nomination procedure



Castelli’s indication is now being examined by the Court of Auditors to allow the registration of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers. If nothing goes wrong, the appointment will become official in a couple of weeks. In support of Legnini, an appeal had been raised by a series of mayors involved in reconstruction. The former commissioner had been at the helm of the reconstruction office since the beginning of 2020 and has accumulated experience and solutions, recognized unanimously, in an intricate and difficult scenario.

Castelli’s choice

The appointment of Senator Castelli is therefore a political choice. Ascolano born in Siena and raised in Offida (AP), from 2009 to 2019 he was mayor of Ascoli Piceno. Regional councilor with responsibility, among others, for reconstruction, he joined the ranks of senators of the Brothers of Italy last September.

A political decision

The coordination booth of the Anci (national association of Italian municipalities) had asked for Legnini’s confirmation, which was undoubtedly able to give a significant acceleration to the reconstruction. But political logic ultimately prevailed.

Letta: government spoil system, bad sign



On the attack the secretary dem. “What a bad sign. The spoil system applied by the Government to the management of the post #earthquake is a bad choice. Sincere thanks to Giovanni #Legnini for the dedication, efficiency and institutional attitude with which he has managed such a delicate affair in all these years »wrote the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta on twitter. (HANDLE).